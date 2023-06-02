The Mason County District Library encourages all people to participate in the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
The theme this year is “All Together Now,” as everyone to form a community of readers, so join the library in celebrating reading this summer. Every person who signs up is eligible for prizes.
Children can read on their own or listen to someone else read. Time tracking sheets are available for children up to fifth grade. Bingo sheets are provided for teens and adults.
Everything begins on Friday, June 9.
Pick up forms at the Ludington or Scottville library branches or visit the Love Ludington Friday Night Street Party starting at 6 p.m. to get signed up.
There are programs and events for children, teens and adults of all ages at the libraries in Ludington and Scottville. There are weekly special programs all summer long. Please check our Facebook page and activity calendar on our website for more information. Or you can pick up flyers for our events or a summer reading schedule at either library. All Mason County District Library programs and events are free.
The library would like to thank AMC Theaters, Big Apple Bagels, Chef John’s, Dairy Queen, Domino’s Pizza, Gordy’s Skate Shop, Jamesport Brewing Co., Jaycees Mini Golf, Jimmy John’s, Kilwin’s, Kuntry Kubbard, Lake Michigan Carferry, Lincoln Hills Golf Course, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Mancino’s, McDonald’s, Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms, North Country Café, Old Hamlin, Ponderosa, The Q Smokehouse, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Stix Bowling, Taco Bell, Todd & Brad Reed Photography, and Wesco for supporting the program.