The Mason County Garden Club will host its annual Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Leveaux Park in Ludington.
Bring a plant, take a plant.
All members of the community are invited.
Accepted plants include perennials, annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, and houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information.
Those who are unable to bring plants for the exchange, but who would like to take a plant home, are asked to give a donation to the club for any plants they’d like to add to their garden.
There will also be a white elephant sale featuring garden- and yard-related items.