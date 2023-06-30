The Mason County Historical Society is presenting a speaker series to help celebrate the City of Ludington’s 150th anniversary.
Each presentation will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Mason County Research Center, located at 130 E. Ludington Ave.
Presentations will be led by MCHS President James Jensen.
On Thursday, June 8, Jensen will give a talk titled, “Why did we choose those street names?” on the stories behind the names of Ludington’s streets.
On July 15, Jensen will discuss “Ludington’s Angels,” Antoine E. Carter and Justus S. Stearns, and their impact on the city.
The presentation on Aug. 10 will be on the Star Watch Case Company, and the Sept. 4 presentation will be on 1890s “pub crawls,” which took place after James Ludington declared that the city named in his honor would be “dry.”