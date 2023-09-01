The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception for the center’s annual ‘LACA Member Exhibit’ Friday, Sept. 1 from 5-8 p.m.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hosting a LACA Member Exhibit on display throughout the month of September in the art center’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery during regular business hours and during special events.
The exhibit features 128 pieces of 2D and 3D original artwork in a vast number of mediums (watercolor, pastel, acrylics, oil, collage, photography, Digital photography, sculpture, fiber art, and more) created by 59 member artists or the art center.
Artists include, Ruth Ananda, Loren Bach, Steve Begnoche, Kathy Binoniemi, Pamela Blair, Lynn Bouwkamp, Rebekkah Bramer, Nora Butcher, Laura Carter, Mary Case, Katrina Charles, Ken Cooper, Rebecca Curtiss, Paula DeGregrio, Check de la Durantaye, Karen de la Durantaye, Sharlette Du Fresne, Ruthie Eilers, Rachel Feinberg, Nell Floeter, Barbara Forgue, Lynda Fox-Blankinship, Scott Frederickson, Frank Galante, Al Geist, Karen Giles, Justin Gustafson, Deb Haegert, Tina Henning, Trinja Henrickson, Patti Higinbotham, Cathy Hunt, Stephanie Kaiser, Anne Kivela, Darwin LaBelle, Wendy Laraway, ELizabeth LeVee, Tim Marsh, Carol Marshall, Randall McKenney, Matthew Mroz, Michael Nabicht, Linda Nelson, Ellen Niemann, Denise Ottinger, Judy Peters, Ed Pieske, Dave Preston, Sheilia Preston, Rabbit, Marion Riedl, Joan Riise, Linda Sandow, Andrew Skinner, Julie Snyder, Mary Van Arsdale, Chris VanWyck, and Linda Von Pfahl.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is a non-profit arts organization that offers a wide range of workshops, classes, performances and exhibits. The art center is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. For more information on the Ludington Area Center for the Arts visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org.