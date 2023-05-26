There will be several Memorial Day services in the area on Monday.
The Custer VFW will hold a service starting at 9 a.m. at Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville, then heading to Riverside Park; the Custer and Free Soil cemeteries, and the Tpr. Paul Butterfield Memorial before wrapping up at noon at the VFW, 2022 State St.
There will be a Memorial Day tribute to Fallen Heroes at 10 a.m. at the Mason County Courthouse, followed by a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Mall at Stearns Park in Ludington.
A Memorial Day Veterans Luncheon, open to the public, will be held at noon at the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
There will be a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Pentwater.