Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival featuring the best in local music, brews, food and more on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 in Arcadia.
Sample more than 70 varieties of domestic and craft brews, taste creations from different food vendors and enjoy games and activities for adults and children alike.
The musical lineup on Friday features Barefoot Music at 6 p.m. and J.R. Clark at 8:30 p.m.. Saturday’s lineup includes Nick Veine at 11 a.m., the Handstanders at 1 p.m., the Jim Cummings Band at 3 p.m., Great Lakes Brass at 5 p.m., Whiskey Wolves at 7 p.m. and Smokin’ Dobroleles at 9 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 cover on Friday night to enjoy two bands, the brew tent, and food vendors. Saturday’s event is $45 in advance or $50 on the day for all-day admission to hear six bands, receive five brew-tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass. Preorder tickets at www.music-moves-me.org
Also on tap is the fourth Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival 5k and 15k run. The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the festival grounds. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Arcadia/MinihahaBrewhaha5k15k
The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival is sponsored by Music Moves Me, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports music education and appreciation in Arcadia-area schools and communities by sponsoring a music scholarship at the Interlochen Arts Academy, music competition for high school musicians, music experiences for local preschoolers, and jazz band opportunities for aspiring instrumentalists.
The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival Festival takes place at Arcadia Marine, 17073 Northwood Hwy., Arcadia.