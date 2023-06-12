Miss Ludington Area 2023, Arianna Smith, is headed to Muskegon to vie for the title of Miss Michigan. She moved into her room for the week and will complete all phases of competition on Thursday night during the preliminary competition. The top 10 will perform on Saturday night, with our new Miss Michigan being crowned that evening. This year, the Miss Michigan Program will be back at the historic Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon.
Phases of competition include: private interview, social impact initiative pitch, on stage interview, red carpet evening wear and talent.
Arianna’s social impact initiative is “Loving Our Lakes” focusing on protecting our waters. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties at the Miss Michigan Pageant.
Miss Ludington Area is an official preliminary competition for Miss America. The Miss America organization is the largest scholarship provider to women in the world. When Smith was crowned Miss Ludington in September 2022, she was awarded $2,000 and will have multiple opportunities to earn more scholarships during her week at Miss Michigan.