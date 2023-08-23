The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program moved its pageant to Sept. 24 with a time of 4 p.m. that day at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The pageant initially announced the pageant for Sept. 10, but it was moved back. This year, Miss Michigan 2023, Maya Schuhknecht, will be the pageant’s emcee. She will be showcasing her talent of speed painting, according to a release from Miss Ludington Area.
The pageant represents Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties and is open to those who either work, live or go to school in those counties, according to the release.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and demonstrate what health and lifestyle looks like for them while vying for the chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2024 as well as earn scholarship money and awards.
“The Miss America Organization has a long standing tradition of being the largest scholarship provider to young women in the world. The Miss America Opportunity format exemplifies empowering young women to be the very best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence.” stated Shelby Soberalski, executive director, in the release. “This extends to no more swimsuit competition and more opportunities for voices and passions to be heard. Each young woman chooses a Community Service Impact Inititave that they care about to highlight to a broader audience and I couldn’t be more excited to see the organization move into this direction.”
Ladies wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit https://www.missludingtonarea.org/ and follow its Facebook and Instagram page for more information.