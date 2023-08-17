The Church Women United’s Mitten Tree project began in 1961 and is still going strong in 2023. Those who would like to participate by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens or hats for the underprivileged children of Mason County may submit their donations as follows:
The Salvation Army will receive donations at any time throughout the year and distributes them just before Christmas. Simply put your hats and mittens in a bag with your name, address, phone number/email and the quantity of items donated and bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington marked for the Mitten Tree.
Its hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it can be reached at 231-843-3711. For 2023, there is an ample amount of scarves already donated.
The program is flexible; you can choose your own pattern, size and colors. We will also let you know of any needs based on size/gender/color. If you need yarn, we can give you free yarn. Just call Suzanne Dietel at 517-303-6030 to volunteer, get free yarn or if you have questions.
Our goal is for all needy children of Mason County to have hats and mittens in time for Christmas. All donations of mittens and hats are greatly appreciated.