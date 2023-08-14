The Momentum 5x5 Competition pitch night is tonight with five companies seeking to win $5,000 at the event at Epworth Heights.
Common Grace Birth Support, Gracious Giving, Love Ludington Tours, The Sandbox, and Smith Shire Essentials each will explain their respective business idea for five minutes before a panel of judges and live audience at Epworth.
Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night is a free event that will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include a meet-and-greet with contestants, hors d’oeuvres from Gloria Ann’s Catering, and five business presentations, followed by the announcement of the winner.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new business in Mason County for participants who may need start-up funds to get their business ideas moving forward. Prize money and event hosting is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.