The Momentum Business Plan Pitch Competition returns from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., after a three-year absence.
The five finalists vying for cash prizes are Common Grace Birth Support, Hassle Free Restaurant Cleaners, Side Step Farms, State & Main Coffee and Wave Nutrition.
Each of the five businesses will pitch their business or expansion ideas to a live audience during the “Shark Tank”-style competition event. Finalists will make their pitches with the hope of taking home a cash prize to help fund their ventures.
First place is $15,000 cash and $10,000 in business support services; second place is $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services; and the winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $5,000 cash.
The competition is administered by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.