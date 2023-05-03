There will be a nature walk focused on mushrooms and other fungi from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 26.
During this nature walk attendees will learn about different types of fungi, including mushrooms, growing in the forests of Michigan. Specific topics will include identification of wild fungi — including edible and non-edible species — and the basic biology of mushrooms and other fungi.
The ecological importance of such fungi in the forest will also be discussed. The walk will take place at the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County and will be led by Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, and Linda Scribner, a naturalist who received her Wild Mushroom Certification through the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville, at the parking area is near the main building. The walk will cover various areas of the property and will include the identification of fungi seen along the way.
There is no cost to attend. Space is limited, so register by May 19 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.