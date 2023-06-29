Ironwood-based singer/songwriter Bill Jamerson will present an outdoor music and storytelling program titled “ Dollar-a-day Boys: A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Ludington State Park.
The program is being co-sponsored by the Mason County District Library.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the CCC, which was responsible for constructing the arts-and-crafts style beach house in the late 1930s. The program is free and open to the public. It will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.
Dressed in a CCC uniform with guitar in hand, Jamerson tells stories and performs original songs that capture the spirit of the times. He has performed at CCC reunions and at dozens of CCC-built national and state parks in many states. The presentation is about people both ordinary and extraordinary, with stories of strength, wit and charm. The show is appropriate for all age levels.
The CCC was a federal works program created by President Franklin Roosevelt in the heart of the Great Depression. From 1933 to 1941, more than 112,000 men between the ages of 17 and 25 enlisted in Michigan. There was an average of 54 camps in the state during its nine-year run. The enrollees planted over 485 million trees, fought forest fires, built hundreds of dams and bridges, constructed over 7,000 miles of roads and truck trails, created Seney Wildlife Refuge, and built many state parks including Hartwick Pines, Higgins Lake, and P.J. Hoffmaster.
On weekends the men came into nearby towns to patronize stores, movie theaters, pool halls, bowling alleys, saloons, dance halls, and churches. Many enrollees had girlfriends in town and many met their wives while in the program. Each camp spent approximately $5,000 a month in nearby communities, helping local economies during the depths of the Great Depression. Jamerson tells many heartwarming stories of how the CCC touched the lives of local residents in positive ways.
Jamerson will also read several excerpts from his book, “Big Shoulders,” a historical novel that follows a year in the life of Nick, a 17-year-old from Hamtramck who enlisted in the CCC in 1937. Nick joins 200 other young men at Camp Raco, a camp in the eastern Upper Peninsula. It is a coming-of-age story of an angry teenager who faces the rigors of hard work, learning to cope with a difficult sergeant and fending off a bully.
Some of the songs Jamerson performs in his show include “Chowtime,” a fun look at the camp food; “City Slicker,” which tells of the mischief the boys find in the woods; “Living in a Tent in Winter,” which is about the cold nights they endured; “Borrowed Mom,” which is the story of an orphan who found a mother in camp; and :Tree Plantin’, Fire Fightin’ Blues,” which tells of the hardships of work out in the woods. The folk songs range from heartwarming ballads to foot stomping jigs.
Members of the audience are invited to bring CCC photos and memorabilia. They will be given the opportunity to share stories from a family member who may have been in the CCC.
For more information about the program, please contact Ludington State Park at (231) 843-9261 or the Mason County District Library at (231) 843-8465. Visit www.billjamerson.com to learn more about Jamerson.