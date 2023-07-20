The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host the Skyview Quartet for an evening of classical music starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tickets to this performance are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at LACA during normal business hours or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
The Skyview Quartet has been performing for many years in Nashville, playing classical and popular music.
The quartet was founded by violinist Anna Lisa Hoepfinger who has been a member of the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony since 2002. Hoepfinger is joined by violinist Marie Winget, assistant principal viola of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, who has performed with the Nashville, Richmond and Milwaukee ballet orchestras; violinist Denise Baker, who has appeared as a soloist with the Western Piedmont Symphony, where she held the position of Concertmaster before joining the Nashville Symphony in 1996; and cellist Sari De Leon-Reist, who performs regularly with some of Nashville’s finest musicians and ensembles on stage and in the recording studio. She plays with the Nashville Opera Orchestra, and is a regular substitute for the Nashville Symphony.
When not engaged in symphony programs, recording sessions, educational ensembles, teaching and giving masterclasses, members of the Skyview Quartet are busy rehearsing for upcoming chamber music programs.
LACA will host a cash bar for this event featuring beer and wine. Drink sales will begin at 6 p.m. and attendees will be able to roam the center’s galleries.