Members of the Michigan Association of County Administrative Officers elected new officers and board of directors members for 2023-24 at the annual conference in Thompsonville on May 25.
Oceana County Administrator Tracy Byard was appointed to serve on the board of directors, and Manistee County Administrator Lisa Sagala was selected as treasurer.
In addition to Byard, board members will include Alpena County Administrator Mary Catherine Hannah; Benzie County Administrator Katelyn Zeits; and Kent County Deputy Administrator Jennifer James.
Joining Sagala on the slate of officers is President Michael Bosanac, administrator/chief financial officer for Monroe County; Vice President Christopher Wren, Newaygo County administrator; Secretary Michael Overton, Jackson County Administrator; and Cheboygan County Administrator Jeffery Lawson, past president.
“This is an excellent team of county leaders representing a broad geographic area and many years of experience as administrative officers. I am most thankful to my predecessor, Jeff Lawson, for putting our organization on a path of strong growth as evidenced by attendance at our conference and the number of members who are part of this fine association,” said Bosanac. “We have emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever and are working together to deliver solutions to challenges within our respective Michigan counties.”
MACAO was formed in 1959 to assist county administrative officers in improving their ability to serve their respective boards of commissioners by providing means for exchanging knowledge and information regarding common problems; securing guidance and assistance from educational institutions, governmental agencies advancement of knowledge, techniques and procedures in public management; and supporting and advancing the application of high ethical standards in management of public business.