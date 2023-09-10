Oceana County Right to Life will be hosting its annual Focus on Life dinner Thursday, Sept. 21.
The event will include a keynote speech by Genevieve Marnon, the legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan. Marnon works with legislators, policy staff, and stakeholders to negotiate bills and implement prolife policies in the state. In addition to legislative work, Marnon assists with the organization’s legal advocacy and is its media spokesperson. She does news stories, interviews, debates, and speeches and has been featured on the Teresa Tomeo Show, Michigan Public Radio, and in several news stories.
Marnon began working for Right to Life of Michigan in 2012 and was involved in the successful passage of several prolife laws including clinic licensing, the coercive abortion prevention act, and the abortion insurance opt-out act.
The Oceana event will included a meal and a silent auction. The event will take place at New Era Reformed Church, 4775 First St., New Era. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and programs begins at 6 p.m.
Reservatons are required. Please contact Paulette at 231-742-2042 or zoulekpaulette@gmail.com or Wally at 231-233-1560.