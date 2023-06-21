On Sunday, a 70-voice adult choir, a children’s choir and an instrumental ensemble will present the Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Music Concert at 4 and 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road.
The concert will include favorites such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless America,” but will also introduce a new piece entitled “Salute to our Fallen Heroes.” As always, the event’s title piece, “Let Freedom Ring,” will be featured.
Although this is a free concert, donations will be accepted to benefit the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund. The three directors of the concert, Rebecca Sopha, Lew Wilson and Hunter Brown, and all the singers and instrumentalists, volunteer their services each year for the benefit of the fund.
Budde Reed, one of the original creators of the fund with Rick Plummer, praised the directors and United Methodist Church for reaching out unsolicited to support veterans through this concert.
“We didn’t ask for this,” Reed stated, “yet the concert has been extraordinary.”
Those involved are proud of their involvement in the Patriotic Music Concert, and the benefits it has provided to veterans.
Each of the directors promotes the cause, but also focuses on providing quality, meaningful music and performance. Their efforts pay off in an event that inspires the community with the rousing spirit of unity and freedom.
The concert was originally Sopha’s brainchild after she was inspired by a large patriotic concert she participated in while visiting family in Houston.
“I thought this would be fun to try up here,” she said, “and in 2009 I got accompaniment CD’s and with Adam Knudsen’s help, put together a program for the first concert. Then we got a live band. After the first concert I went into the church’s copy room and two of the older veterans were there and crying because there was over $3,000 in donations. The Endowment Fund has helped so many veterans, and it has just snowballed.”
She praised all the volunteer singers and instrumentalists, those who work on the sound system and slide presentation, those who provide the narration, and her fellow directors.
Lew Wilson summed up the meaning of the concert, saying, “It’s become a grand tradition. Using the proceeds for the vets just adds more meaning to July 4. It is a grand day to celebrate our freedom and those who are responsible for it.”