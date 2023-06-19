Several downtown Pentwater galleries will open their shops to visitors for a Gallery Strolls event from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 30. The galleries will be serving complimentary refreshments and featuring unique art.
A map will be provided at each gallery to be signed at each location; those who visit all galleries will be eligible for a drawing of a $25 gift certificate. Galleries can be easily identified by a Gallery Stroll flag hung outside each shop.
Galleries include:
• Art on the Town, 110 S. Hancock St., is a gallery exhibiting work by local artists to include paintings, pottery, weaving, photographs, and sculptures.
• Jilly’s Gallery, 226 Hancock St., is a studio art gallery filled with one-of-a-kind pieces of art, fused glass, and dichroic jewelry, all created by Jilly. Shoppers may see her beloved golden retriever tucked into a corner, snoozing, or greeting visitors.
• Kook’s Eye Gallery, 42 E. Second St., is filled with unique art and art related items as well products to include books, cards, outdoor rugs, sculptures, handbags and more.
• Oldewick Post, 134 S. Hancock St., is a delicious mix of thoughtful and unusual gifts as well as home décor and women’s accessories. The shop also sells homemade fudge and specialty coffees to sip as you shop or to bring home.
• Painted Frog Art Studio, 320 S. Hancock St., has an active art culture with quality art classes, lessons, parties, and artwork for everyone. The paintings include a broad range of subjects and mediums to include pencil, watercolor and acrylic.
Other dates for Gallery Strolls are Friday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m.