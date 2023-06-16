The Mason-Lake Conservation District and Acres Co-op are hosting a pesticide jug recycling day for farms in the area.
This is an opportunity for farms to recycle empty, clean jugs, rather than have them take up room in a dumpster. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Acres Co-op in Scottville. Recycling is free of charge.
The jugs must be triple-rinsed and dry with caps and booklets removed. Containers up to 55 gallons are accepted and plastic must be a HDPE No. 2 or No. 7.
Containers may be tied together with twine or brought in loose to be loaded into the recycling truck.
This program is possible thanks to the work of the Conservation District’s Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP).
MAEAP strives to help local farmers and landowners keep up to date with environmental protections and be recognized as top stewards of the land.
To learn more about pesticide jug recycling, MAEAP, how to become environmentally verified, or what cost-share opportunities are available, call MAEAP technician Andrew Booher at (231) 757-3707 ext. 107 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.