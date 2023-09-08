The Mason County Historical Society and Port of Ludington Maritime Museum is hosting several of the region’s premier marine historians during the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History’s Annual Conference and Membership Meeting, and the public can attend the conference today
The Association for Great Lakes Maritime History is a professional association of institutions — museums, archives, libraries, dive organizations — and individuals from throughout Canada and the U.S. involved in preserving and interpreting the unique maritime history of the Great Lakes region. This gathering provides an opportunity for the exchange of news and ideas on maritime history collections, exhibitions, research, and publishing.
The Annual Maritime Conference, open to the public, takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave. Besides five sessions, there is time for networking and lunch, which is included.
This year’s topics are:
• “Ludington’s Maritime Legacy” with historian Valerie Van Heest and Rebecca Berringer, director of the MCHS.
• “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward” presented by author Michael Nagle, professor of History and Political Science at WSCC.
• “Wood, Steel and Ice: the Straits of Mackinac Railway Ferries” with Brian Jaeschke, curator of collections at Mackinac State Historic Parks.
• “Ghosts of the Oceana Coast” from Brendon Baillod, a Great Lakes maritime historian, researcher, antiquarian and archivist based in Wisconsin.
“Shipwreck Artifact Collectors and States: How to Work Together,” in a roundtable format.
Later in the day, members will gather for an awards dinner at the Stearns Hotel. Recognitions will be presented for outstanding efforts in original Great Lakes research and writing, historic preservation, and historic interpretation.
The keynote speaker, Art Chavez, will offer, “Technological Evolution of Lake Michigan Railroad Car Ferries.” Art has been researching the history of Lake Michigan’s railroad car ferries — so important to Lake Michigan harbor towns — for over three decades, and has interviewed their crews, written dozens of articles, and has produced four pictorial histories on the topic.
For more information about the conference schedule, speakers and topics, as well as the fee-free Eventbrite registration link, visit https://www.aglmh.net/annual-meeting-and-conference/ . New individual member information is also available on the website.