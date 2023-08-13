Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting its Annual Farm Tour, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Attendees will meet at Orchard Market, 8418 U.S. 31, Free Soil. The event is open to anyone, though topics are geared towards technical information for farmers.
The tour will include a bus tour to three Mason County farms and a catered dinner to follow the tour. There is no cost to attend the farm tour, but a donation is appreciated to help cover dinner costs. An RSVP is requested by Wednesday, Aug. 23 by contacting the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email Technician Andrew Booher at andrew.booher@macd.org.
This event is an excellent opportunity to learn about different farming practices geared towards effective pest management, managing specialty crops and regenerative agriculture. Whether a farmer wants to learn about best management practices, or a landowner wants to learn more about the farms in their community, there is something for everyone. Discussion will include an overview of pest management for different types of farming operations, including a strawberry field, blueberry patch and cover cropped field.
The tour will cover on-the-ground on conservation practices, regenerative agriculture, how to implement systems such as chemigation and fertigation, and even discussion on state or federal programs that can benefit farmers and landowners.
One such program that makes this field day possible is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), which works with farmers and landowners to prevent environmental risk and helps install good conservation practices.
Mason-Lake Conservation District holds a grant from Michigan Department of Agriculture and rural Development (MDARD) to administer the MAEAP program. Also of importance will be discussion on programs from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and how the Farm Bill and best management practices can be introduced to farms.
The farms at each stop will share a bit about their operations and how they have used programs like MAEAP and NRCS to manage pests in their crops and successfully obtain proper yields and increase soil health and productivity.
This event has been approved for participants to receive credit for a MAEAP Phase One Event and has been approved as well for three Restricted Use Pesticide Credits (RUPs), which will be given out for completion of the tour at the end of the night.