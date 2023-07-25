Purses with Purpose, a Lakeshore Food Club fundraising event supporting the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program, will be held on Aug. 17 at the Stearns Ballroom in Ludington. Doors will open for preview at 5 p.m., and the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. The unique evening will feature charcuterie and a cash bar, live jazz music, auctions, and networking.
Guests will have the chance to bid on a large selection of new and gently-loved purses, many with designer labels like Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors. In addition, a resort getaway, golf and spa packages, culinary adventures, and unique outdoor experiences will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program, allowing more school children to be served.
Purses with Purpose is a collaborative effort that brings together the community, businesses and philanthropists who share a common goal of alleviating food insecurity among local children.
School breakfasts and lunches may be the only meals some students receive during the week without the support of a backpack program. One in 5 children in Mason County live in poverty. At Mason County Eastern Schools alone, 74% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. At Ludington Area Schools, 52% of students qualify for free and reduced lunches. At Gateway to Success Academy, 98% of students qualify.
For more information about the event, email Tara at lakeshorefood4kids@gmail.com.
For tickets, go to www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/purses.
Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Cathy Coleman at cathytcoleman5@gmail.com.