MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is hosting an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Hardy Hall Gallery. The new art exhibition is titled, “On Nature: Angela Saxon, Anne Corlett, Royce Deans.”
According to a release, Angela Saxon is compelled by the energy that moves through nature. Responding to crashing waves at the lake and the sensual moves of a campfire ignite a fascination and open the way to feelings of wonder.
Anne Corlett’s expansive eye captures wide beachscapes with powerful skies, her images give a feel of the nature of the shore in the sway of trees and the sounds of the surf, the release stated.
Royce Deans’ figurative paintings and monotypes capture the nature of human interaction, figures and tree forms merge and separate, expanding across a space and time of his own making, the release stated.
Much of art employs some form of mark making: these three artists work as both painters and printmakers, allowing marks and materials from both disciplines to freely cross platforms.
The artists’ reception provides a casual atmosphere to peruse the artworks, meet the artists, mingle with the community, and enjoy wine and light snacks. For more information, contact the Ramsdell at 231.398.9770; info@ramsdelltheatre.org.