MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will host Boston Ballet principal dancer Paul Craig for a short presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 ahead of his performance at the Ramsdell’s annual gala later in the evening.
The presentation will be discussion-based, and Craig will showcase a little of his performance and discuss the style, history and the nature of the ballet he’ll be performing later in the evening.
Annual gala tickets are no longer available at this time, however, this particular presentation is open to the public.
“We realize that not all can attend the gala but would still love the opportunity to get a sneak peek at Paul’s performance and to hear a little bit about his history at the Ramsdell Theatre,” stated board member Gini Pelton. “We want to celebrate the theater and feel it needs to be shared with everyone.”
Registration is not required. Although this event is free, donations are always welcome. For more information, call (231) 398-9770 or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.