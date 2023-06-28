This week Epworth Heights welcomes the Rev. Dr. Alf Halvorson to speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service at 1161 N. Lake-shore Drive. The public is invited to worship with the Epworth com-munity every week.
Halvorson comes from the 4,200-member Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Houston, Texas. He is in his eighth year leading there. He previously served as pastor and head of staff at First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and as associate executive pastor and eventually acting head of staff at First & Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Missouri.
Halvorson received his bachelor’s in political science and psychology from Luther College, graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, his master’s in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in biblical studies and preaching, his master’s in theology from Princeton Theological Seminary in Pastoral Care and Counseling, and his doctorate of ministry from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in missions and evangelism.
Halvorson treasures time with family, and enjoys hiking, reading, golf, movies, and time around the backyard fire pit in conversation with friends. On a sabbatical, he and his family hiked the Grand Canyon from rim to rim and just finished hiking Zion and Bryce canyons in Utah. He loves being a pastor and can’t imagine doing anything else.
Halvorson will preach about “Which God?” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, drawing from John 3:16-17, and at 8:30 p.m. at Vespers he will give a presentation titled “Can Discipleship Stay Secret?” He will also lead the roundtable at 10 a.m. Monday on “The Hero Journey and the Christian Faith.”