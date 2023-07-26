The Church Association of Epworth Heights is pleased to welcome to the pulpit the Rev. Dr. Rufus T. Burton, a Presbyterian by birth, education, conviction, and experience.
He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of DePauw Uni-versity, the 1998 Dewey Prize winning grad-uate of Prince-ton Theo-logical Semi-nary, and he earned a Ph.D. at King’s College London, where he received the Bishop Hanson, Wordsworth, and Tinniswood prizes recognizing excellence in theological scholarship.
In 2003, Burton received a call to First Presbyterian Church, Martinsburg, West Virginia, where he is now the third longest serving pastor in the 200-year history of the congregation.
His ministry is marked by a commitment to the ordinary means of grace, and a consistent evangelistic outreach.
Since 2017, First Church has been at the forefront of local mission work with the opioid crisis and the recovery community. During the pandemic, First Church partnered with West Virginia University Hospitals East and the Pilgrim Presbyterian Church to more effectively reach the hurting in Appalachia.
The program has since become a statewide model. In 2020, Burton was invited to teach ecclesiastical history at the Washington, D.C., campus of Reformed Theological Seminary where he remains the Lecturer in Church History.
In 2022, he became the founding Stated Clerk of the New River Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he helps to ensure that everything is done decently and in order.
Burton will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Romans 5, “Rejoice in God,” and from the book of Ezekiel, “Very Dry,” at Vespers at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He will also lead the roundtable at 10 a.m. Monday on “Thinking Strategically for Stewardship and Evangelism: Notes from the Front.”