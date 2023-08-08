Michigan singer/songwriter Rin Tarsy will perform this Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater. She replaces Uneven Ground, which had to cancel its scheduled LSP performance due to illness.
Tarsey has been described “as a blend of Brandi Carlile, Ingrid Michaelson, and Norah Jones. With her provocatively powerful voice and sensitive acoustic guitar playing, Rin’s unique style immediately captures audiences, compelling them to join her in lightheartedness and passion.”
In 2021, she released a full-length album, “Paradox,” on all streaming platforms. Listen to it at https://rintarsy.com/music,
“I regularly dig beneath the surface of what life seems to present to find the treasures underneath; the treasures that make it all what it is.,” she says of her approach to songwriting.
The Friends of Ludington State Park-sponsored concert is free, though donations will be collected to offset costs and aid FLSP in its work at the park.
More information about FLSP summer programs, events, ways to join, volunteer or donate are available at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.com