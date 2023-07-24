The Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry is seeking donations to help those in need.
Itms needed most include jelly, ground beef, hot dogs, chicken, Hamburger Helper, ketchup, mayonnaise, pork and beans, mashed potatoes, syrup, pancake mix, fruit juice, canned fruit, fruit snacks, single-serve frozen meals, Chef Boyardee ravioli and spaghetti, stewed tomatoes, can openers, and frozen chicken nuggets and strips.
Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Use the side door.
Financial contributions can be sent to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 681, Ludington MI 49431.
For more information, call (231) 843-3711.