The annual Scottville Optimist Club Sportsman’s Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Farm View Resort, at 6700 U.S. 31 in Free Soil.
Tickets are $35 for an adult and includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door prize drawing. Ages 17 and younger are $15, while children under 6 are free. Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the banquet.
The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 40 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for bucket raffle items are sold separately. Sponsorship levels start at $50.00.
Banquet tickets can be purchased at Smith & Eddy Insurance in Scottville and Cottage Works.
Sportsman’s Raffle tickets are being sold at area businesses. The drawing will be at banquet. Need not be present to win.
The prizes are for first place a Sig Sauer P320 Pistol 9mm or $700 cash; for second place a Henry Golden Boy 22LR Rifle Barrel or $600 cash; and for third place a $300 Captain Chuck’s II Gift Card.
The following locations are selling raffle tickets: Acres Coop, Bottle & Can, Brenda’s Burgers, Cameron Accounting, Captain Chuck’s II, Carter Lumber, Charlies Bar, Cottage Works, Doc’s Sauble River Inn, Dusty’s Autobody and Detail, Fountain Market, Gold N Deals, Henry’s Landing, Larsen’s Landscaping, Na Tah Ka, North Country Café, Paddlesports Warehouse, R & T Colossal Kitchen Food Truck, Riley’s Rendezvous, Simone Family Dentistry, Smith & Eddy Insurance, Squires Chiropractic, The Hof and Ziehm’s LP Gas.
For more information about the banquet or the Sportsman’s Raffle contact Joe Knowles 231-690-7374 or Diane Watts 616-581-0052.
For more information on the club visit the website at www.scottvilleoptimistclub.org, search for it on Facebook or e-mail: scottvilleoptimistclub@gmail.com
The has been in existence since 1953 and is committed to support youth and community. In the past several years the club has given $10,000 each year to this effort including sponsoring and supporting the Tri-Star Football Skill Competition in August.