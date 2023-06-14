On Saturday at 7 p.m., Selkie will present its first evening of music at Ludington State Park’s amphitheater as the second show of the Friends of Ludington State Park 2023 Music and Adventure Programs.
Selkie is a trio of dynamic Celtic musicians who play traditional music and original music with intensity and drive.
The sounds of flute, fiddle, bouzouki, banjo, guitar, accordion, and harp are woven into Selkie’s music, along with the vocal harmonies.
Selkie members Jim Spalink, Michele Venegas, and Cara Lieurance have performed with Michigan-based Celtic bands An Dro, Fonn Mohr, Archive, Merry Sisters of Fate, Amadaun, and Whiskey Before Breakfast. The trio bonded through previous musical projects and a love of sharing Celtic music with others.
The programs are free; a bucket will be passed to collect donations to offset the costs to FLSP for the series.
The weather forecast is near perfect. Come on out and hear Selkie.
For a preview of their music, visit https://selkiesounds.com/music.