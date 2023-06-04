The eighth annual Senior Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at a new location, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road.
This is a free event for the community, and the first 200 attendees will receive a delicious box lunch for $1.
This year’s theme is “travel” and those who get their passport program stamped will be entered into the drawings for great prizes.
More than 30 vendors will be on hand from local agencies and businesses, providing information on services and resources available in our community.
Parmenter Law, Corewell Health, Oakview, Ludington Woods and Oak Grove are helping to sponsor this event.