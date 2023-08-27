The Stage Left Theatre Company announced that ticket sales are now live for its Murder at the Moon Dinner Theatre: “Boo! Goes the Bride” event which is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Blu Moon Bistro in Ludington.
Tickets are $40 per person and include a buffet-style dinner which will be served from 6:15-7:15 p.m. each evening with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Specific menu is to be announced).
Ticket sales are open to those 21 and over and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly..
The show was written by Terra McIntosh and will be directed by McIntosh and Nate Anderson.
This event serves as a fundraiser for Stage Left and proceeds will go toward its scholarship program and future acting workshops.
Visit stageleftmi.org/upcoming-events to purchase tickets. For additional information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com.