Stage Left Theatre Company is hosting a workshop on acting and auditioning for film with instructor Dominic Daniel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at West Shore Community College.
Daniel is a Detroit native who with an extensive acting career in Los Angeles.
The workshop includes topics such as body language on camera, positioning for self-tapes, cold reading and learning copy quickly, do’s and don’ts of on camera auditions and more. Katie Provenzano, of Katie-Pro Video, will film students while learning these techniques. The cost is $25 for members who have worked on a Stage Left production in the past, and $50 for non-members. Members can use promo code “companymember” at check out to receive the discounted ticket price. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register.
Participants must be 16 or older to attend and the class is limited to 20 students. Registration will close on Aug. 10 or when the 20-student limit is reached.
Daniel has been on “The Shield,” “The Loop,” “Animal Practice,” “Shameless,” “Law & Order True Crime,” “NCIS: L.A.,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Shooter,” and “Agents of SHIELD,” leading to his first recurring role as Agent Ware on the new Epix TV series “Get Shorty,” alongside Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. For a complete biography on Daniel, visit www.stagelefttheatremi.org.
Workshop participants are asked to bring their own lunch.
Sponsors include West Shore Community College and Kati-Pro Video.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com.