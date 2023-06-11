Ludington State Park is getting its summer programs and events going full steam this week, starting with today’s daily discovery program.
Programs at the state park for this week include:
• The park will offer a daily discovery program to show visitors the exhibits and programs available at the park.
• Ruth and Max Bloomquist are having a folk lore music concert at 7 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.
• The arrows away program is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the archery range behind the park’s amphitheater. For children 15 and younger, children need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian;
• The park is offering a history walk at 7 p.m. staring at the Hamlin Dam.
• A crafting time is scheduled from 10-11 a.m. and is hosted by the Cedar Camp host.
• The Celtic Music Trio are having a concert at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.
• There is an invasive fishing tournament from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Hamlin Dam’s north boardwalk. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
Also at the state park, Big Sable Point Lighthouse is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Volunteers can lead visitors through the lighthouse and to the top of the light tower.