MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is continuing its summer “Talks, Tunes & Tours” series, showcased at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in the historic theater at 101 Maple St. in Manistee.
The series is part of a collaborative program with the Vogue Theater and the Old Kirke Museum, called “Midweek Mornings in Manistee.” It is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, the public will learn about the Arts & Culture Alliance of Manistee County. President Joy Smith, Vice President Cynthia Asiala, and Board Director William Hattendorf will present a talk and slideshow about their organization, which was formed in 2006.
They will discuss the history and mission of the ACA, and present an update on the James Earl Jones & Donald Crouch Sculpture and Mentorship Project, which will be installed at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools in Brethren.
The series runs through the end of August, and following is a list of future programs:
• Aug. 1: Elena Warsen, “Vermicomposting: Healing the Soil with Help from Worms!”
• On Aug. 8, Dylan Walker will present “Everyday Outdoor Recreation”
• Aug. 15: Peg Connor, “It’s a ‘Wanderful’ Life: How to Travel Smart”
• Aug. 22: Julia Chambers, “Making a Difference for a Healthier Earth”
• Aug. 29: John Helge, “The Looming Freshwater Crisis”
All the Tuesday events are free to the public. Donations are welcome.
For more information, visit the Ramsdell’s website at www.ramsdelltheatre.org, call (231) 398-9770, or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.