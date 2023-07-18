MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to attend “The Insiders: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the historic Ramsdell Theatre at 101 Maple St.
The Insiders — a Grand Rapids-based Tom Petty tribute group — features six veteran musicians and decades of combined stage and touring experience.
The Insiders currently tour the Midwest and beyond. They are available for public and private functions. For more information about the band, visit www.theinsiderstribute.com.
Seats are still available for the July 28 concert and range from $10 to $50.
To purchase tickets, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org to purchase tickets, call the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770, or email info@ramsdelltheatre.org.