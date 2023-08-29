Struggling with creative blocks? Looking to tap into a creative side? Then join Lisa Lehman for a six-week journey of self-discovery and creativity, based on the book “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron.
Through practical tools and exercises, Lehman will guide participants in reconnecting with their passions and dreams. Journaling practices will be developed while being a part of a supportive community of fellow participants. The workshop is for artists, writers, musicians, or those simply looking to unlock creativity.
Participants can expect to overcome creative blocks, reconnect with their creativity and passions, and gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their desires. The workshop will include fun and engaging activities to spark creativity.
The workshop will be held on six consecutive Mondays starting Sept. 11 (Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9, and Oct. 16) from 6 — 8 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) The registration fee is $80 for LACA members, and $90 for non-members. Participants will need to provide their own copy of “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron and a 6-inch by 8-inch journal. Registration is available at ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling 231-845-2787.
Lehman holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from Central Michigan University. After retiring from teaching in public schools for 31 years, she continues to inspire people in her adult classes. Lehman believes that most people have a yearning in their hearts to accomplish something more in their lives, and she is committed to empowering and supporting them.