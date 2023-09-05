VICTORY TWP. — On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the West Shore Business and Economic Summit is coming to West Shore Community College’s campus.
The event is done in conjunction between WSCC, the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and West Shore Bank. This event is tailor-made for local business and industry leaders to network, gain valuable insights, and provide new ideas for elevating their business.
The summit is modeled after the West Shore Bank business symposium from a number of years ago, and the goal is to bring business leaders together to connect and network, and discover new ideas to nurture their business. It will kick off at 1 p.m. and conclude with appetizers and cocktails.
“The West Shore Bank symposium was a well-received event that brought local leaders together to learn from experts as well as each other,” stated WSCC President Scott Ward. “We hope to build and expand on that model to offer business and industry an opportunity to learn various ways to elevate their business.”
The keynote is Wendy Block. Block is the senior vice president of business advocacy and member engagement for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and is consistently named one of Lansing’s most effective lobbyists by lawmakers and capitol insiders. She will be giving an update on several noteworthy items from Lansing and how they affect business and individuals locally.
An “All Things Talent” panel includes talent experts TaRita Johnson, senior vice president of talent and diversity at The Right Place; Ryan Hundt, chief executive officer of Michigan Works!; and Stephanie Beckhorn, director of employment and training for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Other breakouts include marketing/social media for big and small business, creative compensation and wages, accessing capital-small business, EmergeSkillled, and talent retention as a strategic journey.
Registration is open on both the Manistee Chamber of Commerce as well as the Chamber Alliance of Mason County websites. Cost is $35 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Visit https://ludingtonscottvillechamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/yMHz0aXCNFoCR?mode=Attendee or https://business.manisteechamber.com/events/details/west-shore-business-economic-summit-2516