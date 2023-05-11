Thrilling, live classical music performances are returning to the White Lake area for the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival Aug. 5-13.
The festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances, with excellent programming, world-class artists and inspiring classical music performances taking place in the White Lake area.
The Chicago-based Avalon String Quartet returns for two concerts on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, presenting pieces by Mozart, Schubert, and more.
The Festival Trio on Aug. 7 features clarinetist Sergey Gutorov, cellist Marina Hoover, and pianist Andrea Swan performing Brahms’ “Trio in A Minor” and Beethoven “Trio in B-flat Major.”
Soprano Angela DeVenuto and bass baritone Leo Radosavljevic will perform on Aug. 9. They will also perform at a newly added and exciting Evening of Cabaret on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop.
The Bayberry String Quartet will be performing on Aug. 10 for the first time after a recent appearance at Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society. They will perform “String Quartet in F Major” and “American” by Dvorak and then will be joined by oboist Margaret Butler for Mozart’s “Oboe Quartet in F Major,” plus much more.
Other highlights include the ever-popular Baroque concert on Aug. 11 featuring conductor and harpsichordist David Schrader and soprano Katelyn Lee in a wonderfully varied program and joined by Milwaukee Symphony oboist Margaret Butler.
Concluding the week will be the Festival Piano Quartet performing “Faure Piano Quartet” and Brahms’ “Piano Quartet” on Aug. 12.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with many exciting offerings: no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet-and-greets, plus the Gala dinner at the White Lake Golf Course Pavilion. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
The festival is grateful for the generous support of individuals and businesses that makes it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area.
All 7 p.m. evening concerts will take place at St. James Lutheran, 8945 Stebbins St. in Montague. All 4 p.m. Salon Concerts will be at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. A limited number of tickets for each evening performance, plus the Cabaret Evening and Gala Dinner, will be available starting June 1 at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231) 894-5333 and online at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call (231) 329-3056 for more information.