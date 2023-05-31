Live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area Aug. 5-13 during the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival, and educational events for children will be presented as part of the festival.
A free concert for children of all ages will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive. A student recital will be available for area piano, string and woodwind students to perform on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague.
Parents, teachers, or students should call (231) 329-3056 to register to perform.
The children’s concert will feature cellist, music educator and presenter Erin Wang, inspiring children as they explore and discover the joy of music. This will include popsicles for children.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with exciting offerings in addition to the children’s concert, such as no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, meet-and-greets, an “Evening of Cabaret” and the Gala Dinner.
There will once again be music wonderfully played, soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
For a schedule of the festival’s events, visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call (231) 329-3056.