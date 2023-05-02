West Shore Community College’s commencement ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
More than 145 students are eligible to receive degrees or certificates this year.
Speakers will be WSCC President Scott Ward, board chair Sherry Wyman and Athena Dila, president of the Student Senate.
Erwin Selimos, professor of sociology will provide the faculty address.
The graduates will be presented by Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services. Wyman, along with Ward and the board of trustees, will award the degrees.
Following the commencement ceremony, a reception for the graduates and their families will be held in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
On Thursday, the WSCC nursing program will honor 27 graduates in a symbolic pinning ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Center Stage Theater. Each graduate will receive a time-honored pin, a symbol of a nurse’s service to others, and their induction into the nursing profession.
Cadets in the college’s Law Enforcement Academy will be recognized during a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, also at Center Stage Theater.
Emergency medical services students will be recognized during the EMS Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Live streams can be accessed via WSCC’s YouTube or Facebook pages.