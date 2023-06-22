VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Just for Kids summer children’s programming is underway and transportation will be offered starting Monday.
The cost is $5 a day and WSCC needs 48 hours’ advance notice to accommodate riders. Complete the transportation request form found at https://forms.office.com/r/H8ewaaYihr.
Transportation will be available from the following locations:
• Baldwin Community Schools;
• Shelby Elementary School;
• Hart Elementary School;
• Pentwater Elementary School;
• Ludington Airport/Chamber of Commerce;
• Manistee Dial-a-Ride
Just for Kids programming runs Mondays through Thursdays, with morning and afternoon sessions. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
From art and photography, to welding and outdoor adventures, there is a variety of exploratory educational opportunities. With the ongoing need for childcare in the area, WSCC has worked to provide and assist within the scope of the college’s mission.
Sign up for classes at www.westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, contact cemitchell@westshore.edu.