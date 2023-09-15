VICTORY TWP. — In celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, West Shore Community College has organized a variety of activities on Monday, to commemorate the vote taken on Sept. 17, 1787, by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention to approve the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.
The WSCC Student Senate is sponsoring a Constitution Day trivia contest and it will be held in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium from 2-3 p.m. Hosted by Professor of History and Political Science Mike Nagle, there will be prizes for those who form teams as well as snacks and food specials by the food service department.
The WSCC Library will also have a special display of books covering the Constitution.
Free pocket copies of the Constitution, courtesy of the offices of U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, will be available for students, staff and the public.
The Student Senate, the student government at the college, exists to promote student unity through creating and supporting student interest in extracurricular activities, allocates and disburses student activity funds, and represents the student voice to the administration.
Questions can be directed to Nagle at 231-843-5905 or MWNagle@westshore.edu.