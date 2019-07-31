More than 50 patients of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital received a letter from the company stating that their electronic medical records were “inappropriately viewed” during a five-month period.
One of the patients who received a letter posted it to social media, redacting their address. It was dated July 2, and the hospital discovered the access to the records on May 6, according to the letter.
“Through an audit of medical record access, it was identified that a now-former employee had inappropriately viewed the electronic medical records of patients over a five-month period,” said Randy Kelley, president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in a statement to the Daily News. “A thorough investigation was conducted, and a corrective action process was followed. We have informed those affected by this employee’s actions.”
There were 58 people who were patients of the hospital affected by the records breach, according to the hospital. Kelley stated Social Security numbers nor financial information were accessed or compromised.
“Spectrum Health employees are expected to follow strict standards regarding medical confidentiality, and this incident was a violation of those standards,” Kelley stated.
Officials with Spectrum Health would not say what specific area or department was affected by the medical record access. In regard to the process to correct the problem, officials would not elaborate beyond stating that patient privacy is taken seriously “and that violations of HIPAA are not tolerated.”