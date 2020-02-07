The O.J. DeJonge MathCounts team had a successful day at the competition hosted by West Shore Community College earlier this week.
The school had six of the top 10 individual places, and they will compete at the regional level Friday, Feb. 21, at Muskegon Community College, said their coach Cindy Hill.
Finishing in the top six were fifth-grader Gabe Grierson; seventh-graders Nadia Grierson and Sam Duran; and, eighth-graders Jack Jubar, Ashley McPike and Caleb Sheldon.
Nadia Grierson tied with a Manistee student as the top individual at the competition. Duran won the countdown round.
On the runner-up team was Hannah Glanville with Jubar, McPike and Sheldon. On the third-place team were Anna Burton, Reya Dila, Kylie Sailor and Rylee Stone.