Abraham Joseph “Joe” Wheaton, age 36, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born June 6, 1984, in Ludington, to Dennis Wheaton and Sherri (Frechette) Reeds. He graduated from Ludington High School in 2003.
Joe married Tara Padron in September 2016 but they had been together for 16 years. He was a realtor for Five Star Real Estate. Joe enjoyed golf, dirt bikes, hunting and spending time outdoors. He was a huge Lions fan and watched the games every Sunday. Joe also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially if it involved grilling on a summer’s night.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife Tara; his children Haley Wheaton, Keagan Wheaton and Lillian Lange; his granddaughter Mia Wheaton; his mother Sherri (Bill) Reeds; his siblings Denise (Lexi) Comstock, Charlie (Alisha) Wheaton, Dan Reeds, Sara (Jessie Stickney) Reeds and Rachel (Joey Cole) Reeds; and, several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Dennis Wheaton and his grandmother Geraldine Wheaton.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.