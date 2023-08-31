Monday at 3:43 p.m. we said goodbye to our sweet little Ada.
Ada Joy was the strongest little girl. She was a fighter. But in the end her brain and other organs could not support the strain from the ECMO.
We were able to hold her and are blessed to have loved ones supporting us every step of this process. Ada passed in our arms, spending her first and last moments with us.
The team at Helen Devos did everything they could and acted with so much compassion for us, our sweet girl, and our family. As well as the staff at Butterworth on 4 Center and labor and delivery. The ladies and bonds that I formed while they helped get me from 26 weeks to 32 weeks of pregnancy. I will forever have a special place in my heart for those ladies. Codie and I are so thankful for all the prayers, kind words, and how supportive our jobs have been through the process of needing two months away.
We want to thank everyone who has supported us and helped us in the process.
Ada is survived by her parents Codie and Amber Fink; loving brother Finnegan Fink; grandparents Brian and Ida Duggan, and Steve and Jill Huizinga; great- grandparents, Nancy Claffey, Hendrika Bouwer, Nancy Huizinga, Laura Stubbs and Donna Duggan; many loving family members; and beloved dogs.
Ada was preceded in death by her grandmother Sara Stubbs Perez; great-grandparents William Stubbs, Michael Fink, Jacobus Bouwer, Richard Huizinga and Ron Duggan; great uncles Scott Fink and Richard Duggan; and great aunts Dianna Downs, Joanne Bouwer, and Dottie Bouwer.
Memorial contributions in Ada’s honor can be made to the Fink family.
A funeral will be held on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.