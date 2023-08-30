Ada Joy Fink, 28 days old, of Scottville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. A funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

