Adeline Martha Lange, age 91, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Adeline was born Adeline Taranko on July 23, 1930, in Chicago, to Samuel and Mary (Migala) Taranko. She attended Northwestern University and graduated with a degree in nursing. Adeline worked at Memorial Hospital for 10 years as a licensed practical nurse until her retirement in 1978.
She married her husband Bradley W. Lange on Oct. 21, 1972, at St. Cantinus Church in Free Soil.
Adeline enjoyed camping, reading, sewing, crocheting, gardening, playing with her grandchildren and volunteering at St. Simon Bargain center. She was a member of St. Simon Catholic Parish.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bradley W. Lange; her daughter Rochelle Mahn; her parents Samuel and Mary Taranko; brothers Walter and Steve Taranko; sisters Elenore, Martha, Irene and Marie; several brothers-in-law, sister- in-law Dorothy and her in-laws Arthur and Audrey Lange.
Adeline is survived by her children Angela (Ken) Johnson of Ludington, Pamela (Pat) Soper of Ludington, Bradley Lange Jr. of Scottville and Debra Popko of Missoula, Montana; and, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
A private service for the family is being planned for the Spring of 2022.