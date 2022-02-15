Albert “Sonny” Fend Jr., age 86, was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Sonny was born on June 4, 1935, in Free Soil, to Albert and Anna (Treml) Fend. He was a life-long resident of Free Soil growing up on a family farm before establishing his own homestead just a few miles away. Sonny was the quintessential dairy farmer loving the livelihood he established and working on the farm every day. The only thing that brought him more joy was spending time with family and friends. He was always up for a good card game (pinochle, setback, euchre, cribbage…), enjoying a good laugh (his way of sharing affection was through a little razzing), and he could be found at the casino a time or two. He loved all sports, mostly watching it on TV in recent years. Before that, he enjoyed attending many sporting events and was very involved in coaching little league and men’s fastpitch softball when his sons Del and Rory played.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 51 years Bernadine; two sons Del and Rory; siblings Irene Fend, Helen (Carl) Merkey and Doris (Joe) Papes and in-laws Ray and Helen Budde and Art Zergoski. We rejoice that he is reunited with these very special people who left a hole in his heart when they passed.
Sonny will be greatly missed and is survived by his daughter Janell (Tom) Brickley; daughters-in-law Kathy Fend and Lisa Fend; grandchildren Derek Fend, Dana (Malcolm) Martin, Andrea (Chase) Walters, Lauren (fiancé Devin Schaefers) Brickley, Rachel Fend and Courtney (Tyler) Merlington; three beautiful great-grandchildren Zerlon and Ziza Martin and Amelia Merlington; Bernadine’s siblings Betty (Dennis) Rankin and Pat Zergoski; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sonny also leaves behind a very special friend, Shirley Koviak, whose companionship for the past eight years has been such a blessing. And a special thank you to his friends and neighbors who were always there to help him when needed. There are too many of you to name but we know who you are. When Sonny was able, he too was generous with his time helping a neighbor or friend. In keeping with this generous spirit, and in lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial contribution to your favorite charity or do a kind deed for someone in need to help them have a “Sonny Day”.
A memorial service and celebration of Sonny’s life will be planned for a later date and published in the newspaper when details are finalized.
